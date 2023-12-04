Home buyers’ protest in Greater Noida West enters 51st week

Greater Noida: Home buyers’ protest against delayed registry and possession of their flats in Greater Noida West entered its 51st week on Sunday.

On Sunday, scores of residents demonstrated under the banner of Noida Extension Flat Owner’s Welfare Association (NEFOWA) at Ek Murti Chowk against the delay in implementing the Amitabh Kant Committee report.

NEFOWA President Abhishek Kumar said that the movement against the government’s fake promises will continue till positive results

are obtained.

“Even after making the full payment against flats the homebuyers are cheated. It is not justified to harass middle class home buyers under the collusion of builders and authorities. The fight will continue until we get justice for our rights,” said Kumar.

He said that if there is any further delay in completing the registry and the pending projects, the movement will be intensified.

“The issue of completing these pending projects was raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Ghaziabad in 2014 elections but even after 9.5 years have passed, this problem has not been resolved. Preparations are on for a big demonstration next week on the completion of one year of the movement,” he added.

Greater Noida West residents also demanded approval of the Metro project and starting of the work. They protested against the rejection of the Greater Noida West Metro project by the central government and unnecessary delay in the project.

“Due to lack of proper public transport, there is a problem of traffic jams in the area. Even after waiting for a decade, the project has not been started. We will continue the protest until the work starts,” said Dipankar Kumar, who joined the protest.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) turned down the current proposal for a 14.9-km Metro corridor from Noida’s Sector 51 metro station based on concerns that the proposed link would not ensure seamless connectivity between the DMRC’s Blue Line and NMRC’s Aqua Line.