Home buyers protest delays

Noida: Over 80 buyers of the Lotus Arena project in Sector 79 protested on Sunday against possession delays and

stalled approvals.

Launched in 2014 with 1,080 flats, the project went into insolvency in 2020 after promoters allegedly misused Rs 387 crore. A 2023 NCLT-approved plan handed completion to Purvanchal Project, but the Noida Authority has withheld layout revalidation citing a 2021 CAG report. The buyers’ association, representing 1,500 families, urged the UP government to intervene and enable construction under

the resolution plan.