Hoax bomb threats sent to 17 Noida schools

Noida: At least 17 schools in Gautam Budh Nagar district received alleged bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, triggering a swift response from security agencies. Officials later confirmed that all the threats were hoaxes, and an investigation has been launched to trace the sender.



According to police, around 14 schools in Noida received the emails on their official IDs between 4 am and 5 am. Acting on alerts from school authorities, teams from the bomb squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage check (ASC) units were deployed to conduct thorough inspections of the premises. No suspicious objects were found during the searches.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manisha Singh said precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of students and staff. Several schools remained closed, while checks at those that were operational were carried out carefully to avoid panic. The cybercrime unit has been tasked with analysing the emails and tracing their origin.

In Central Noida, three schools reported similar threats, but searches yielded no alarming findings. No such emails were reported from Greater Noida, police said.

Officials added that no FIR has been registered yet, though inquiries are ongoing. They also noted that a similar incident on February 19, involving 18 schools, remains under investigation.