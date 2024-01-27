Hoax Bomb Threat Foiled - Arrest Made in Darbhanga to Delhi Flight Incident

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police have apprehended a 25-year-old accused in connection with a hoax bomb threat made on a Spice Jet Flight (SG 8496) from Darbhanga to Delhi on January 24, the officials informed on Saturday.



The accused, identified as Jay Krishan Kumar Mehta (25), a resident of Supaul, Bihar, confessed to intentionally making the false bomb threat in an attempt to delay the flight after being denied boarding for arriving late at the departure counter.



Usha Rangnani DCP IGI Airport stated that the incident unfolded when a call was received by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Control Room at IGI Airport, Delhi, on the evening of January 24. The call, made to the Spice Jet Airlines call center in Gurugram, Haryana, reported an alleged bomb threat on Flight No. SG 8496. The security personnel, acting swiftly in light of the heightened vigilance due to Republic Day, declared a full emergency at Delhi airport and implemented stringent security protocols.



Upon landing at Delhi airport, the flight was moved to an isolated bay for a thorough security search.

Later, passengers were safely deplaned, and the aircraft underwent an exhaustive search by security agencies. Fortunately, the bomb threat was revealed to be a hoax, easing panic among passengers. Following proper verification, the case was transferred to Udyog Vihar police station, Gurugram, Haryana, leading to the registration of FIR under sections 506/507 IPC, Rangnani mentioned.



A dedicated team, led by Inspector Yashpal Singh, SHO IGI Airport, and comprising Inspector Sumit Kumar, Inspector Ajay Kumar, Sub-Inspector Prem Narayan, Head Constables Vinod, Birju, and Constable Nitin, worked under the supervision of ACP IGI Airport and Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani.



In their pursuit, the team obtained the hoax caller's number from Spice Jet Airlines, conducted technical surveillance, and scrutinized passenger records for Flight No. SG 8496. The investigation revealed that Jay Krishan Kumar Mehta had missed the flight at Darbhanga Airport.



After relentless efforts, the accused was traced to Noida, Uttar Pradesh, where he was apprehended. During interrogation, Mehta confessed to the crime, stating that he deliberately made the hoax call to delay the flight due to his late arrival at the departure counter, Rangnani confirmed.