Hit-and-drag case: Suspend those on duty in PCR vans, pickets, says MHA

New Delhi: The MHA directed the Delhi Police on Thursday to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.



Officials said the MHA also directed the Delhi Police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said. The MHA directed the city police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished. The gruesome incident took place at outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala in the early hours of January 1.

The victim’s two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, along with several of their accomplices.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police told a metropolitan court on Thursday the live location and Google timeline of the accused were yet to be obtained to “clearly establish” their individual roles in the hit-and-drag case that killed a 20-year-old woman in the

national capital.

The court, which rejected the bail plea of accused Ashutosh Bhardwaj, noted the prosecution’s submission that he “misled” the investigation and conspired with the other accused to destroy the available evidence. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said considering the gravity of the offences, the fact that the investigation is at an initial stage and the offence alleged against the accused (attempt to commit culpable homicide) is exclusively triable by a sessions court, this court is not inclined to grant bail.

“Investigating agency submits live location and Google time line are yet to be obtained to clearly establish the role of each accused,” the judge noted.

Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava alleged Bharadwaj had “misled the investigation” by stating co-accused Deepak Khanna was driving the car.