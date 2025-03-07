History-sheeter with 34 cases held

NOIDA: A 32-year-old man with 34 cases lodged against him, including under the Arms Act, was arrested in Noida, police

said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified Makku, who has several aliases, including Marukh and Gaurav. He hails from Civil Lines area in Meerut district and was involved in several crimes across Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi-NCR, they said.

The police impounded a stolen motorcycle without a number plate and recovered a country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, a live cartridge and Rs 7,500 from his possession, they added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla said the Sector 24 police arrested the accused during a vehicle-checking drive at Sector 54 on Wednesday night.

When signalled to stop, Makku’s bike skidded. He fired at police, who returned fire and arrested him. Two aides held earlier.