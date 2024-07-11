History-sheeter on the run in firing case nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested a notorious criminal affiliated with the infamous Rajesh Nahri-Manjeet Mahal-Nafe Mantri gang. Sombir (39) a history-sheeter involved in multiple heinous crimes, had been evading trial for over a year. He was apprehended by the Jail Bail and Proclaimed Offender Cell of the Dwarka District Police, the police informed on Wednesday.



According to DCP Dwarka Ankit Chauhan, Sombir had been on the run in connection with a firing incident registered at Kapashera police station. He was declared a proclaimed offender on May 12, 2023, by the Dwarka Court; he was wanted under sections 336/174A of the IPC and the Arms Act. Sombir was also involved in 10 other heinous cases, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, and threatening, across various states.

The arrest was the result of a dedicated operation led by Inspector Manjeet, head of the Jail Bail and Proclaimed Offender Cell, under the supervision of ACP Ram Avatar. The team, comprising HC Dinesh Chand, HC Mahesh, Ct. Kulwant Singh, Ct. Rohit, and Ct. Ankur focused on gathering technical and manual intelligence. On July 8, 2024, secret information was received by Constable Ankur that Sombir would be in Sector 10, Dwarka, Chauhan said.

Acting swiftly, the team set up a trap at the specified location. Sombir, who frequently changed his address to evade capture and avoid rival gang members, was apprehended at the Sector 10 Metro Station parking area. After verifying his identity, it was confirmed that Sombir was the proclaimed offender sought in the 2013 firing case.

Sombir, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi, and a member of Haryana’s notorious Rajesh Nahri gang had also executed several tasks for the dreaded Manjeet Mahal-Nafe Mantri gang. He was involved in multiple criminal activities, including murder, robbery, and extortion, in Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar in Haryana, and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

His criminal record includes making threatening calls to prominent individuals such as Naresh Balyan, an AAP MLA.