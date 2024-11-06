Historic victory: Harshita Bairagi elected 1st female prez of NESSDU

NEW DELHI: Clad in traditional Naga shawls and adorned with beaded necklaces, female students gathered at Nagaland House, Delhi, on 26th October 2024, eagerly awaiting the results of the Northeast Student Society Delhi University (NESSDU) elections. Excitement filled the air as former council members counted the votes to elect the union’s first female president.

Harshita Bairagi, a third-year Assamese student from Zakir Hussain College, emerged victorious, igniting cheers from the crowd. NESSDU was established in 2014 following the tragic killing of Nido Tania, a student from Arunachal Pradesh, who died after being attacked in Lajpat Nagar. His death sparked widespread protests and highlighted the pervasive racism faced by students from the Northeast.

Since then, NESSDU has provided a vital support system, addressing issues ranging from racism to sexual harassment.

“NESSDU is like a parent to all the NE students at Delhi University,” said Bonit Naorem, a recent graduate who recalled how the organisation helped students in distress.

With over 10,000 members, NESSDU is a self-funded union that aims to advocate for the inclusion of Northeast culture in university syllabi. Despite recommendations for dedicated student cells in colleges, many institutions remain unresponsive.

Pavei Angam, a member of NESSDU, emphasised their direct links with the Special Police Unit for the Northeast Region, established to ensure safety for students in Delhi.

Racial discrimination, especially against women from the Northeast, remains a pressing issue, affecting their confidence and mental health. Dampi Hiri, the newly elected General Secretary, plans to implement mental health workshops and enhance support services

for women.