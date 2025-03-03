Historic structures restored at Sanjay Van under L-G’s initiative

NEW DELHI: In a step toward preserving Delhi’s cultural heritage, Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena today unveiled the restoration of several historic structures at Sanjay Van, one of the capital’s key green spaces. This restoration aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative, “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi,” aimed at balancing development with heritage preservation.

The restoration project, executed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), saw the revival of two historic structures and a well, which were brought back to their original glory. Notably, one of the structures now features a water cascade, adding to the aesthetic appeal of the site. Importantly, all restoration work was carried out in a manner that preserved the natural environment of Sanjay Van, which is a cherished haven for birdwatchers and nature lovers.

Sanjay Van, known for its rich biodiversity, serves as a green lung for the city and is home to numerous native and migratory bird species. The area, which houses remnants from the era of Prithviraj Chauhan and the Tomar dynasty, also includes elements from the 12th-century Quila Rai Pithora. These historic structures, some dating back to the 13th and 14th centuries, had fallen into neglect due to years of decay, overgrowth, and pollution.

When LG Saxena first visited the site in May 2023, the area was in a dilapidated state, with crumbling structures and unmanaged vegetation, the official statement read. Determined to revive the site, he spearheaded a mission to restore the heritage structures and improve the environment. Under his supervision, the site has been transformed into a vibrant public space while maintaining its historical integrity.

Addressing the gathering, LG Saxena emphasised the importance of restoring heritage sites for the people of Delhi. He stated, “We are making all efforts to revive and restore heritage sites and handing them over to the people of Delhi so that they become their stakeholder guardians.”

The restoration at Sanjay Van is part of a broader initiative by the DDA, which has also been involved in other major conservation efforts such as the Mehrauli Archaeological Park and Hazrat Nizamuddin

Basti Renewal.