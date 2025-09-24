Hiran Kudna gets Delhi’s first state-of-the-art rural sports complex: CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art sports complex in Hiran Kudna village, Outer Delhi, aiming to bring world-class facilities to rural students and budding athletes. Built at a cost of Rs.3.5 crore under the government’s Seva Pakhwada initiatives, the facility is housed at CM Shri School and is designed to nurture sports talent from the grassroots.

The new complex includes a 200-metre, five-lane synthetic athletics track with a dedicated 100-metre sprint section, arenas for long jump, triple jump, shot put, high jump and discus throw, a landscaped multi-purpose field for handball and other games, and a volleyball court. Separate changing rooms for boys and girls, water-cooled toilets, and rooms for trainers and sports managers have also been provided.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Gupta underlined her government’s commitment to bridging the urban-rural divide in sports opportunities. “This sports complex will help students prepare for district, state, and national competitions. Rural youth are talented and determined, and it is our responsibility to provide them with the facilities they need to shine,” she said.

Gupta noted that nearly Rs.20,000 crore of Delhi’s Rs.1 lakh crore annual budget has been earmarked for education, with a special focus on rural sports infrastructure. She also announced that interstate bus services around Delhi will soon resume, along with new routes to improve connectivity for remote areas. “By next year, several long-pending rural projects will be completed, bringing lasting benefits to villages,” she added.

Education Minister Ashish Sood praised the initiative, saying modern facilities would elevate government schools. “This complex demonstrates how modern facilities can nurture talent. It will not only boost sporting skills but also raise the standard of government education. With 75 new CM Shri Schools being established, government schools will transform into centres of excellence,” he said. With the new facility, Hiran Kudna becomes one of the first villages in Delhi to have a comprehensive athletics and multi-sport complex. Officials said the centre is expected to inspire young athletes to compete at higher levels, while also promoting health, fitness, and teamwork among students.