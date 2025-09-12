Hindu Rao’s neglect exposed, Deputy Mayor orders cleanup

new delhi: The troubling web reel shared by content creator Khushboo has set off alarm bells across civic circles, depicting a scene of alarming neglect at Hindu Rao Hospital: blood-stained bedding, vermeil-supported bed frames held up by bricks, flies, mosquitoes, rotting dressings thrown haphazardly around wards, and no visible sanitisation or repair in sight. In response to this viral expose, Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav undertook a surprise inspection of the hospital on Thursday, directing sweeping remedial measures to address the appalling state of patient care.

During the inspection, Yadav ordered immediate pruning of overgrown trees and urgent cleanup inside and around hospital buildings. Garbage piling up at entry points and damaged roads outside the premises were slated for repair and cleaning within a fixed timeframe. Encroachments obstructing hospital access were to be cleared. He also tackled concerns regarding stray dogs and pests, instructing officials to “catch them so patients and their attendants do not face inconvenience.”

There are, however, incontrovertible facts already plaguing the hospital. Just days ago, staff reported seepage damage in medical record rooms, where vital patient files and med-legal case (MLC) documents were left exposed to rainwater. A makeshift yellow plastic sheet provided a partial remedy, an indication of structural neglect .

Though hospital administration claimed the damage was exaggerated, Deputy Mayor’s visit signals that these are not isolated incidents. As patients recounted their experiences wounds dressed and discarded casually, unhygienic surroundings threatening baseline dignity the urgency of effective oversight became unmistakable.

Delhi’s civic leadership now faces a clear test will this inspection’s mandates translate into lasting transformation, or will Hindu Rao hospital continue to be held hostage by neglect, exploiting bureaucratic inertia while patients suffer?

When will patients admitted in public hospitals be legally guaranteed cleanliness, sanitation and basic decency and when will Delhiites get not only promises, but measurable action?