Hindu College launches India’s 1st Public Policy Lab

NEW DELHI: The Hindu College now has a dedicated Public Policy Lab—a first in the county—an initiative aimed at fusing academic inquiry with real-world governance. The lab was formally inaugurated on Thursday by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO of NITI Aayog, who hailed it as “a crucial step towards India’s $30 trillion dream.”

The Lab has already launched its flagship certification course, Public Policy in Action, and plans are in motion for national workshops, fellowships, and academic exchanges.

Subrahmanyam further said that 90 per cent of India is not yet built. “India will look like construction site for most of your life,” he said while addressing the students at The Hindu college. “This also means that there will be requirement for new skills in different sectors,” he added. “The country can become the biggest educational hub for the world too,” he said. Speaking at the Delhi University campus, Subrahmanyam underscored the strategic significance of embedding policy thinking within academic institutions. “As India aims to become the world’s third-largest economy, we need knowledge institutions that not only educate but innovate. This lab will place Hindu College at the center of India’s policy discourse,” he said.

Backed by IRFC and HSCL, the Lab aims to drive applied research and policy innovation, aligning with NEP 2020 and the vision of Viksit Bharat.