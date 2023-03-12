Himachal govt looks at higher footfall of adventure enthusiasts

Shimla: A failed snow season in Himachal Pradesh cannot be allowed to dampen the enthusiasm of thousands of adventure-driven tourists thronging the hills every year, summers and winters alike.



The state government has decided to go ahead in a phased manner to increase the footfall of visitors and adventure enthusiasts from India and abroad. Besides giving a push to the ongoing sports activities, like paragliding, water sports, skiing etc the government is likely to facilitate the trekkers as Himachal is bestowed with stunning vistas hidden in the lap of nature.

There are numerous treks in the state, particularly in the districts of Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, and Chamba which offer a lot to adventure lovers and also to explore the Himalayan flora and fauna besides ‘tryst with the wildlife, said a senior official of the state government here on Sunday unfolding the plan for the year.

“If we just talk of Kullu, breathtaking views await the praises in the Lag valley. Called ‘Kais Dhar’ or ‘Kansdhar’, as by locals, these cattle grazing grounds and the British time forest house has its own aura loudly announcing the grandeur of the erstwhile rulers in those days,” the officials said.

Located about 10-15 km away from the hustling Kullu town, it is an easy trek of about 3-5 hours. Though for regulars it takes around 3 hours, maiden visitors may take five. The amazing view of the fabulous farm areas of Lag valley is visible from the trail. Every yard of this natural trail calls for a stop to click.

‘Kais Dhar’ offers a panoramic view, just the place to soak in a lot of sun. Grassy meadows and densely forested mountains are the esteem of this place. Packing one’s bags for camping is also just the right idea here.

After a chilled night out here, the next morning one can visit Chambaghad top and return back to RH within 3 hours or can continue the trail forward via Kupdi crossing Hathipur peak to reach Matasour for camping.

The government intends to develop the famous trekking trails of the state and to provide basic facilities to travellers and adventure enthusiasts who want to stay overnight at the destination. This will also add to increased footfall and cater direct or indirect employment opportunities to the youth, who can ‘Guide’ the visitors.