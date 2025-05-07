High-tech power substation inaugurated in Manglapuri

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at strengthening Delhi’s power infrastructure, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated a modern gas-insulated substation (GIS) in Manglapuri, designed to provide round-the-clock electricity to over 10 lakh residents in the area. The newly constructed 66/11 kV grid substation, housed in a multi-storey building, is part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the national capital.

“Delhi faces a constant challenge of land scarcity, and this vertical infrastructure makes optimal use of limited urban space,” said Gupta at the event. “It’s a big achievement of the Delhi government.

We are committed to providing 24x7 power to every household in the city.”

Delhi Power minister Ashish Sood, who joined the chief minister at the inauguration, praised the facility for incorporating advanced safety and operational technology. “This gas-insulated grid is both space-efficient and secure. It addresses two major concerns in the city lack of land

and the need for enhanced safety,” he stated.

The substation is built with Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) capabilities, allowing it to be operated remotely via a command centre. Officials said this feature not only improves efficiency but also drastically reduces downtime during maintenance or in the event of faults.

“This grid substation will play a crucial role in eliminating voltage fluctuations and reducing instances of line tripping,” Sood noted. “It marks an important milestone in transforming Delhi into a reliable power hub.”

The power substation’s strategic location in Manglapuri is expected to benefit both residential and commercial consumers in the surrounding areas, including a mix of urban villages, housing colonies, and industrial pockets.

Engineers associated with the project highlighted the unique challenges involved in building a substation within a compact space. “Traditional substations require sprawling land parcels, but in Delhi, we have to think vertically,” said a senior engineer from the Delhi Transco Limited. “This GIS model is safer, more reliable, and requires less maintenance compared to conventional substations.”

With rising electricity demand, particularly during summer months when air conditioner usage spikes, the Delhi government has been focusing on modernising its power infrastructure. The Manglapuri substation is one of several upcoming GIS projects aimed at improving electricity reliability and reducing losses.

Residents in the area have also welcomed the development. “We’ve faced frequent voltage drops and outages during peak hours,” said Anil Kumar, a local shopkeeper. “If this new facility solves those problems, it will be a big relief.”

The Delhi government plans to integrate the Manglapuri grid into a broader smart power management system in the near future. According to officials, similar substations are also being developed in other densely populated parts of the city. Reaffirming the administration’s commitment, Chief Minister Gupta concluded, “A modern, robust power supply network is the backbone of any smart city. This substation is a step forward in that direction.”