High-tech car theft ring: 1 arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested a key member of a high-tech gang of interstate car thieves.



The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Faraz (26) resident of Anti Village, Muzaffarnagar District, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, the incident unfolded as a response to the theft of an SUV car (Thar) reported near APJ School, Malviya Nagar, on October 22.

Another SUV car (Fortuner) was reported stolen in the same area the following day.

Promptly, a dedicated team of Delhi Police was formed to crack the case and apprehend the accused involved in the incident.

The investigation involved meticulous analysis of CCTV footage from the crime scenes, leading to the identification of 2-3 persons using a car for the thefts.