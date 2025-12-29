High stakes as Delhi Assembly meets Jan 5

New Delhi: The Winter Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, scheduled from January 5 to January 8, 2026, is set to begin amid heightened public expectations and sharper scrutiny of governance, positioning the first legislative sitting of the new year as a crucial test of accountability rather than a routine parliamentary exercise.

The session will formally commence on January 5 with the address of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, at 11 am, followed by the regular sitting of the House. Subsequent sittings during the four-day session will begin at 2 pm.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta underlined the importance of the Winter Session as a platform for constructive engagement and meaningful scrutiny. Emphasising the role of the legislature in addressing public concerns, he said, “When public expectations continue to evolve, legislative proceedings act as an important source of clarity and reassurance.” He stressed the need for discipline, preparedness and adherence to procedure to ensure productive outcomes during the limited sittings.

The Speaker noted that issues related to development delivery, administrative efficiency and financial discipline are expected to dominate the proceedings, offering early indications of how effectively the administration is responding to civic and governance challenges. With limited time available, the session is likely to focus on targeted scrutiny rather than prolonged debate.

A key feature of the Winter Session will be the Question Hour, scheduled across three consecutive days. Major service-delivery departments, including health, education, power, water, transport, finance and urban development, are expected to come under questioning, providing legislators an opportunity to seek clarity and time-bound responses from the government.

Special Mentions under Rule 280 are also expected to play a significant role. With strict limits on the number and duration of these interventions, members are likely to

use them strategically to flag pressing public issues and governance gaps, signalling legislative priorities for the year ahead.