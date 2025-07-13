High spirits & hopes as DU to launch 4th UG year

New Delhi: In a significant step towards implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, University of Delhi is all set to welcome the first batch of students into the fourth year of undergraduate studies under the undergraduate curriculum framework (UGCF) 2022. Senior university officials and college principals have expressed optimism and full preparedness for the transition.

Balram Pani, dean of Colleges at DU, stated that principals from 64 constituent colleges were invited to discuss the seamless implementation of the fourth year. “Almost all principals have assured that their colleges are ready in terms of infrastructure and faculty. There is collective consensus and enthusiasm,” he said.

Dr Rajeev Chopra, principal of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, welcomed the students to the upcoming academic year with great anticipation. “We are fully geared up. The physical infrastructure is in place, and the faculty is equally excited to teach in the fourth year,” he said.

Highlighting the academic advantages, Dr Chopra noted that students completing the fourth year would become eligible for direct entry into PhD programmes and research roles. Prof Rasal Singh, principal of Ramanujan College, shared that student enthusiasm for the fourth year has been overwhelming. “Based on our data, over 70% of students have chosen not to opt out and will continue with the fourth year. They see clear career and job prospects tied to this extended program,” he remarked.