High-rises must install anti-smog guns by Nov 29

New Delhi: In a decisive move against rising winter pollution, the Delhi government has directed all private and government buildings with a height of G+5 floors and above to install anti-smog guns by November 29. The mandate, announced by Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, targets harmful spikes in PM10 and PM2.5 levels that choke the capital every year.

According to a notification issued by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the order applies to commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, universities, and other high-rise structures with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 sq. m. Residential buildings and housing societies, however, have been exempted.

The number of anti-smog guns required will depend on the building’s size. A minimum of three guns must be installed on properties under 10,000 sq. m., while those measuring between 10,001 and 15,000 sq. m. will need at least four. For larger complexes, the requirement scales upward, five for 15,001–20,000 sq. m., six for 20,001–25,000 sq. m., and one additional gun for every extra 5,000 sq. m. of space.

Emphasising strict enforcement, Sirsa said, “Our top priority is to protect residents from the harmful effects of air pollution, especially as winter approaches. Every step necessary is being taken, and clear guidelines have been issued to ensure proper implementation. The anti-smog guns will play a key role in improving air quality, and this government is fully committed to providing a healthier environment for the people of Delhi.” The DPCC has clarified that the guns must remain operational throughout the year, except during the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1. Non-compliance will invite penalties, officials warned.

With just over two months to go before the deadline, authorities have urged building owners and managers to act swiftly and avoid last-minute lapses.