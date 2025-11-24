High-level meet held to finalise Constitution Day arrangements

New Delhi: Preparations are in full swing at the Delhi Legislative Assembly as Speaker Vijender Gupta chaired a high-level meeting on Sunday to review arrangements for the upcoming 75th Constitution Day celebrations. Senior officials from Delhi Police, PWD, the Horticulture Department and the Assembly Secretariat attended the review meeting, which focused on ensuring smooth coordination ahead of the commemorative event on November 26.

The Assembly will mark Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) to honour the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. This year’s celebration carries special significance as it coincides with the centenary of Vithalbhai Patel becoming the first Indian elected Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly in 1925.

A key highlight of the event will be the release of a specially curated Coffee Table Book by Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, who will attend as the Chief Guest. The book, to be unveiled on Constitution Day, features archival photographs, original documents and excerpts from Vithalbhai Patel’s speeches and writings. It also includes material on the evolution of India’s legislative institutions, visuals of the modern Parliament, and messages from national dignitaries.

The event will also see the presence of Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as Guests of Honour. Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma will also be part of the official programme, which will be presided over by Speaker Vijender Gupta. As part of the national observance, a three-minute short film prepared by the Government of India for the 75th Constitution Day will be screened.

The Speaker emphasised the significance of the occasion, noting that Constitution Day stands as “an important reminder of the nation’s democratic ideals.” He directed all concerned departments to ensure flawless execution of the programme and maintain the dignity of the national celebration. With preparations nearing completion, officials said the Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to host a well-organised and memorable event marking both Constitution Day and the centenary tribute to Vithalbhai Patel’s historic legacy.