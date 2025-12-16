High Court urges virtual hearings

New Delhi: With air pollution tightening its grip on the national capital, the Delhi High Court on Monday advised lawyers and litigants to opt for virtual participation in court proceedings wherever possible. The advisory came as Delhi’s air quality plunged deeper into the “severe” category, raising concerns over public health and daily outdoor activity.

According to official data, Delhi woke up to dense smog on December 15, with the city’s Air Quality Index touching an alarming 498, close to the maximum level on the scale. Several areas recorded hazardous conditions, making breathing difficult and reducing visibility across the capital.

In a circular issued by the registrar general of the High Court, members of the Bar and parties-in-person were encouraged to use video conferencing facilities. The circular stated that, “in view of the prevailing weather conditions, members of the bar and parties-in-person may, if convenient, avail the hybrid mode of appearance through video conferencing in matters listed before the hon’ble courts.” The High Court currently operates under a hybrid system, allowing proceedings to take place both physically and virtually.

Amid Delhi’s “severe” air pollution, CJI Surya Kant urged SC participants to use virtual hearings, as experts warn prolonged outdoor exposure risks respiratory and

heart issues.