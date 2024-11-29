High Court seeks response from Delhi government on Ayushman Bharat rollout

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has issued notices to the Delhi Government and its health department, seeking their response to a petition requesting the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in the capital. The petition was filed by a group of seven BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) from Delhi, led by senior advocate Bansuri Swaraj. The MPs argue that despite repeated requests from the Centre, the Delhi government has not signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to access financial assistance under the scheme.

During the hearing, the petitioners referred to a statement made by former Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in April, urging the Delhi government to take action. Quoting Mandaviya, Swaraj stated, “The Delhi government has been urged several times to sign the MoU to avail the available financial support under the scheme but it has not yet come forward. If you are really worried about the health of the people of Delhi, just come and sign this MoU and take Rs 2,406.77 crore for the people of the city.”

The petition further pointed out that about 30 lakh individuals from 54,041 families in Delhi are eligible for the scheme’s benefits. Had Delhi been part of Ayushman Bharat, the city would have received an annual allocation of Rs 47 crore for its implementation, the petitioners noted.

The Delhi High Court expressed surprise at the Delhi government’s refusal to accept Centre aid for the Ayushman Bharat scheme, especially given the city’s healthcare needs. MPs highlighted Delhi as the only Union Territory not to implement the scheme, while 33 others have. The case is adjourned

until December 11.