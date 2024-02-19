‘High backlog of cases highlights uneven crime handling in N Delhi’

New Delhi: North Delhi’s police stations are grappling with a significant disparity in crime handling efficiencies, as revealed by the latest 2023 crime statistics.



The comprehensive data, spanning from Civil Lines to Cyber North Police Stations, uncovers the stark differences in case registrations, resolutions, and arrests, particularly highlighting Kotwali as a major crime hotspot.

Kotwali Police Station, at the epicenter of concern, has seen an overwhelming 6,126 crime cases registered within the year, yet only 1,965 of these cases have reached resolution, leaving a daunting backlog of 4,161 cases.

The station’s efforts have led to the arrest of 2,109 individuals, including 27 juveniles, underscoring a determined but challenging battle against crime.

Closely following is the Sadar Bazar area, with 5,194 registered cases and a resolution count of 2,230, leading to 2,753 arrests. This highlights a similarly rigorous but strained effort in curbing crime rates within its jurisdiction. On the contrasting end, Cyber North Police Station stands out with a considerably lower case registration of 261, resolving 116, and making 118 arrests, including 6 juveniles. This indicates a possible lower rate of cyber-crime or a more focused approach given the specific nature of cyber-related offenses.

Other police stations like Roop Nagar and Sarai Rohilla also present a mixed scenario.

Roop Nagar, with 2,614 registered cases, has managed to resolve 1,149 and arrest 959 individuals. Sarai Rohilla, despite a higher registration of 5,524 cases, resolved 1,790 but with a slightly lower arrest tally of 1,686.

A concerning trend across these statistics is the involvement of juveniles in criminal activities, with Burari Police Station reporting the highest juvenile arrests at 101 from 2,348 registered cases.

Sarai Rohilla follows closely with 109 juvenile arrests, emphasizing the urgent issue of youth crime in these areas.

Wazirabad and Lahore Gate exhibit contrasting resolution and arrest rates, with Wazirabad showing a high-resolution rate of 1,727 out of 2,042 cases, and Lahore Gate leading in arrests with 1,482 out of 2,021 cases, displaying diverse approaches to crime handling across jurisdictions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police North Delhi, Manoj Kumar Meena, reassured the public, stating, “ Our teams are dedicated to reducing crime in the surrounding areas, and our police force is relentlessly striving to address unresolved cases and ensure justice is served for the victims.”