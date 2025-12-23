High AQI: NDMC uses fountains to settle dust

New Delhi: With air quality levels remaining high during the winter season, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has activated fountains across prominent public spaces as a supportive measure to control dust and improve local air quality.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to mitigate the impact of winter pollution, particularly airborne dust, which significantly contributes to poor AQI levels.

According to NDMC, the operation of fountains helps in settling dust particles suspended in the air, maintaining ambient humidity and creating a micro-environment that is comparatively cleaner.

Officials said the measure also enhances the visual appeal of public spaces, making them more inviting for residents and visitors.

The civic body has emphasised that the move complements other ongoing pollution-control efforts, including mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling and enforcement actions under pollution-control guidelines.

NDMC continues to coordinate with relevant agencies to monitor air quality trends and respond with timely interventions.

NDMC reiterated its commitment to cleaner air and urged citizens to support pollution-mitigation measures in the larger public interest.