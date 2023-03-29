High ammonia levels in Yamuna to hit water supply

New Delhi: Water supply in parts of Delhi will be hit with high ammonia levels in the Yamuna leading to a 50 per cent decrease in production at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants, the DJB said on Tuesday.



The WTPs at Chandrawal and Wazirabad can treat up to 90 MGD and 135 MGD of water, respectively.

The areas which will be affected are: Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old & New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar.

Prahladpur, Ramleela Ground, Delhi Gate, Subhash Park, Model Town, Gulabi Bagh, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Moolchand, South Extn., Greater Kailash, Burari and adjoining areas, parts of Cantonment areas and South Delhi.