High alert in Uttam Nagar

new delhi: Security remains heightened in southwest Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, with markets witnessing low footfall and police maintaining a high alert to ensure law and order for the Navratri festival, an official said on Monday.



The police had detained more than 100 people as a preventive measure during Eid to avoid any untoward incident. All of them were later released after verification, he said.

“The security will be deployed in JJ Colony area during the Navratri festival. This is a completely precautionary step to maintain peace during the festival,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.

He further said that the situation is now normal, but the police are continuing heightened vigilance in view of festivals. People have been advised to maintain law and order and not pay heed to rumours.

On Holi (March 4), a 26-year-old man, Tarun, died after being injured in a clash between two neighbouring families in JJ Colony. The altercation was triggered after a water balloon thrown by a girl from one community accidentally hit a woman

from the other.

Many Hindu political outfits demanded strict action against the accused and even blocked the road near Uttam Nagar East Metro station. The police had to use mild force to disperse the protestors.

The police have so far arrested and apprehended 16 people, including three women and two juveniles, and further investigation is underway.

The police also said that they are continuously monitoring on the ground and online media platforms. “The police are closely monitoring social media platforms to curb the spread of misinformation and provocative content. Strict action will also be taken against those found spreading rumours,” the officer said.

Sources said that so far, requests have been sent to block more than 200 suspicious social media accounts, out of which around 70 to 80 have already been blocked. These accounts were primarily active on different social media platforms.

“During the probe, it also came to light that some people had circulated emotional videos related to the incident and managed to collect nearly Rs 37 lakh within two days through online funding. The police have frozen the amount and are examining the sources of the funds,” he added.

On the ground, elaborate security arrangements remain in place. Heavy barricading has been installed outside the Uttam Nagar police station, with separate entry and exit routes created to regulate movement. Every person passing through key points is being checked thoroughly. The impact of the heightened security is visible in local markets, including Hastal Colony and nearby commercial areas, where several shops remain partially shut and customer footfall is significantly lower than usual.

Traders said heavy police deployment has hit business, with residents limiting movement. Police maintained the situation is peaceful, adding regular meetings with ‘aman’ committees

are being held.