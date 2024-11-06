Heroin worth Rs 3.5 cr recovered in police raid

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has recovered heroin worth Rs 3.5 crore in a raid in Bawana area and arrested two men in the drug bust, officials said on Tuesday.

On Monday, police got a tip-off that two suppliers of heroin, Bilal Ahmed (23) and Anis (22), were coming to Outer North district, they said.

A raiding party arrested two suppliers from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, near Bawana Sector-2, according to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Bharat B Reddy.

A total of 698 grams of heroin was recovered from Ahmed. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.