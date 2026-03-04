Heroin worth ₹5 cr seized; one nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old drug trafficker and seized nearly 800 grams of heroin worth over Rs 5 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mridul Singh Tomar, was apprehended near a mall in east Delhi on February 13 following tip-off.

“A total of 799 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession. An FIR was registered against him and further investigation is underway to identify other members of the supply network,” the officer added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had initially procured small quantities of narcotics for personal consumption before escalating to bulk procurement and distribution in various parts of Delhi over the past

month, they said.

The consignment seized was allegedly sourced from Kasim Vihar in Uttar Pradesh, on a profit-sharing basis. The police said Tomar is previously involved in eight criminal cases. Further investigation into the matter is underway.