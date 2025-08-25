Heroin worth ₹5 cr seized in raid; notorious trafficker among 2 held

New Delhi: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force of the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a woman and her sister-in-law, dismantling what officials described as a major heroin supply chain operating in East Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Seema (54), a resident of Nand Nagri, and her sister-in-law Samita (43), from Kasturba Nagar, Shahdara. Their arrests followed a tip-off received by the task force and were carried out under the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’.

Police said the operation led to the recovery of 1,049 grams of high-purity heroin, valued at over Rs 5 crore in the international market. Officers also seized a scooty allegedly used in transportation, cash amounting to Rs 22,900, and two mobile phones.

Seema, described as a notorious repeat offender and a declared “bad character” of Nand Nagri, was already wanted in two separate NDPS cases registered at Nand Nagri and Shahbad Dairy police stations. Her criminal history stretches back to 2000, with 10 previous NDPS cases and more than 30 excise cases on record. Externment proceedings had also been initiated against her due to her repeated involvement in the narcotics trade. Several of her family members, including her sons, are similarly implicated in drug-related crimes.

Samita, considered Seema’s close associate, has a criminal background involving three excise cases and one NDPS case. According to police, she played a logistical role, ensuring the heroin reached local peddlers and end-users across North-East Delhi.

Both women were apprehended on August 22 during a tactical raid near GTB Hospital, as they attempted to supply heroin in the D Block Jhuggi area of Nand Nagri. The operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Shiv Kumar under the supervision of ACP Rajkumar. Investigators revealed that Seema oversaw the procurement and distribution networks, sourcing high-grade heroin from the Delhi-NCR belt, while Samita assisted with delivery operations. The syndicate reportedly targeted vulnerable neighbourhoods, particularly Nand Nagri, an area long associated with narcotics activity. The Bawana facility where Seema resided had already been identified as one of the capital’s top 64 high-risk drug trafficking hotspots.

Police officials confirmed that the raid and seizure were conducted in line with procedural requirements under the NDPS Act. A case has been registered at the Crime Branch under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the Act.

The crackdown forms part of an intelligence-driven strategy by Delhi Police to dismantle organised drug syndicates. Investigations are continuing to trace wider supply networks connected to the accused.