Hero Realty acquires Rs 218 cr land parcel

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Authority has allotted a residential land parcel to Hero Realty in Sector MU, underlining rising developer interest in the region.



The company acquired the 18,215 square metre plot through an auction conducted by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority in early April 2026. Industry sources estimate the deal at around Rs 218 crore, with competitive bidding pushing the final price well above the reserve.

The parcel is earmarked for residential development and marks Hero Realty’s first project in Greater Noida. The acquisition aligns with the company’s strategy to expand across high-growth corridors in the National Capital Region (NCR), where infrastructure-led development is fuelling housing demand.

Located along a 60-metre-wide road in Sector MU, the site offers strong connectivity to key routes, including the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and the upcoming FNG Expressway. Its proximity to the under-construction Noida International Airport is expected to enhance the project’s long-term investment appeal.

Officials said the deal reflects a broader trend of developers targeting emerging micro-markets supported by infrastructure upgrades. Greater Noida, in particular, has seen increased traction due to improved connectivity, planned metro expansion and expanding social infrastructure.

Company officials indicated that the timing of the investment aligns with rapid urbanisation around major infrastructure projects, especially airport-led development corridors. The proposed project is expected to cater to the mid- to premium-housing segment, addressing evolving buyer preferences for integrated and well-connected communities.

With this acquisition, Hero Realty joins a growing list of developers investing in Greater Noida, signalling confidence in the region’s long-term growth prospects and its emergence as a key real estate destination in NCR.