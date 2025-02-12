‘Helped criminal get away’: Cops book MLA Amanatullah Khan

NEW DELHI: An FIR has been registered against Amanatullah Khan, the AAP MLA from Okhla, following serious allegations of obstructing a police operation in the Jamia Nagar area. According to sources from the Delhi Police and Crime Branch, Khan’s arrest is expected soon after a joint team attempted to apprehend a key suspect in a 2018 attempted murder case.

The incident unfolded when a Crime Branch team arrived at a residence in Jamia Nagar to arrest Shavez Khan, a man accused of attempted murder. However, the suspect was found to have fled the scene by the time the police arrived. Delhi Police officials claim that Amanatullah Khan, along with his supporters, arrived shortly after the operation began and allegedly assisted Shavez Khan in evading arrest.

Delhi police stated that the police team was in the process of apprehending Shavez Khan when the MLA intervened, allegedly enabling the accused to escape.

“Amanatullah Khan arrived with a group of supporters and helped the accused flee,” they said. Since then, Shavez Khan has been on the run.

Police have filed a case against Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan under multiple sections, including organised crime and conspiracy, for allegedly orchestrating an attack on officers. Despite efforts, authorities have been unable to contact him.