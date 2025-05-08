Heightened vigil in Capital after ‘Op Sindoor’

New Delhi: Security in the national capital has been intensified with additional police personnel and paramilitary forces deployed at key locations following ‘Operation Sindoor’, an official said.

A senior police officer said that the national capital was already on high alert and multiple agencies will carry out mock security drills at 4 pm.

“We have deployed more security personnel at key locations. Delhi Police is fully alert and no one will be allowed to breach law and order. Teams are keeping strict vigil on vital locations and monitoring social media platforms,” said the officer.

The officer further said that additional security forces at vital areas like New Delhi, central Delhi, north Delhi, south Delhi, southwest Delhi’s cantonment area and the IGI Airport have been deployed and senior officers are personally monitoring security arrangements.

Police have increased day and night patrolling across different areas in the city with a special focus on tourist and market places. Special patrol units have been mobilised to cover key areas, including Connaught Place, India Gate, Janpath, Yashwant Palace, Gole Market and other vital installations.

“With security as a top priority and to ensure the safety of citizens and maintain public security, police teams have intensified vehicle inspections at key entry and exit points. This proactive measure aims to deter and prevent any potential terror-related threats. We request the cooperation of all residents and commuters during this time,” said

the police officer.

Authorities in Delhi will carry out mock drills at 55 locations in the city at 4 pm as part of the nationwide civil defence exercise ‘Operation Abhyaas’ directed by the Centre.