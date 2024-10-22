Heightened security at CRPF schools after bomb threats

NEW DELHI: Email threats and bomb scares have shaken up the managements of several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools across India. According to reports, these were threats to CRPF schools in Hyderabad and two schools in Delhi. A couple of days ago, a mysterious explosion occurred near a CRPF school in the Rohini area of Delhi.



It so happened that on Monday night, threatening emails were received, and with it, bomb attack apprehensions have increased. Then, after these warnings, security has been heightened in CRPF schools in Delhi, Hyderabad, and across other states. The authorities are keeping the vigil to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

A low-intensity blast has been reported near the wall of a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini in Delhi on Sunday. The blast caused panic in the area because a vast cloud of smoke was seen rising from the spot. It was reported that there is damage to nearby vehicles, with windows shattered and alarms raised for local residents. No casualties have been reported in the incident.

Practically within a couple of hours, after the news of the blast was received, people from the 89th Battalion, Delhi Police, forensic experts, and the fire brigade arrived at the site. A white powdery substance has been seen at the spot of the explosion. Samples taken have been collected by the forensic teams for further tests and analyses.

The agencies have put a label on this as being a “mysterious blast” since nothing was identified to be an explosive material, not even the timing element, detonator, metal fragments, or even an electronic device associated with something of this sort in the area. Further questions come about the real cause of the explosion and what sort of material was used in the said explosion. Forensic tests are undergoing, and from these results, more will be known about the nature of the material used in the said event.

It occurred around 200-250 meters away from the CRPF school in Rohini. Since it was a rather hefty blast, it is indeed a relief that no one got injured. Till date, investigators are trying to trace the source of the blast, and not an iota of suspicion has been found at the site.

The authorities take bomb threats to several schools under CRPF very seriously, especially after a recent blast near one of them. Security measures have been taken in the affected areas while investigations continue. Police and other investigating agencies are on high alert as they work to ensure the safety of the country’s schools.