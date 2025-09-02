Heavy rainfall triggers 7 km traffic snarl in GURUGRAM

Gurugram: Heavy rains lashed Gurugram on Monday, bringing the city’s daily life to a standstill and leaving commuters stranded for hours. Waterlogged roads and overflowing underpasses caused severe traffic congestion, with vehicles queuing bumper-to-bumper for over 7 to 8 kilometres along the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Many residents were stuck in traffic for more than three hours as the rain disrupted normal commuting.

In light of continued heavy rainfall forecasts for Tuesday, authorities have advised all corporate offices to allow employees to work from home. Schools in the district have also been instructed to conduct online classes.

“Today, from 3 pm to 7 pm, heavy rainfall exceeding 100 mm has been recorded in Gurugram City. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall on 2 September 2025,” the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated in an official advisory. “In view of this forecast, all corporate offices and private institutions in the district are advised to guide their employees to work from home, and all schools are advised to conduct online classes.”

The Haryana government has directed field officers to remain at their headquarters and maintain strict vigilance until 5 September to monitor the situation and provide timely relief.

The city’s traffic woes quickly became a talking point on social media. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized the state government’s urban planning, posting, “2 hours of rain = 20 km of Gurugram traffic jam! As CM Nayab Saini only flies in the state helicopter and doesn’t travel on road, this is a helicopter shot of the highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for rain preparedness and crores of public money spent on drainage.”

Another Congress leader, Gaurav Pandhi, shared images of the clogged roads and described the situation as “third-class nonsense,” adding, “This is Gurgaon after just TWO hours of rain. SHAMEFUL! People deserve better quality of life, not this chaos.” Former Union Minister Kumari Selja also highlighted the prolonged traffic snarls, saying, “3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5–6 hours. This is the result of the BJP government’s incapability and failed planning.”

Local commuters reported major difficulties in low-lying areas and underpasses, where waterlogging was most severe. Social media posts from residents showed vehicles stuck mid-journey, with many struggling to reach home or offices.

Marketing consultant Suhel Seth criticized the timing of government communication, tweeting, “You have to credit the @DC-_Gurugram: as soon as it rains and floods, he tells us it has rained and flooded. Such post-facto information is so heartwarming and endearing.”

The DDMA reiterated its advisory for Tuesday and asked residents to remain cautious. The authority also confirmed that all precautionary measures are in place to manage the heavy rainfall and minimize disruption.

With more rain expected in the coming days, authorities have urged people to follow safety protocols, avoid unnecessary travel, and adhere to work-from-home and online schooling advisories to ensure safety and reduce traffic-related hazards in the city.