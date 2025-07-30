Heavy rain throws Delhi off gear, ‘red alert’ issued

New Delhi: A ‘red alert’ was issued as heavy rain lashed the national capital on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city, with more showers expected later in the day.

Areas such as ITO, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Nehru Place, Kailash Colony Road, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Talkatora Road, Azad Market Railway Underpass, Ram Bagh Road, Bhishma Pitamah Marg (carriageway from Lodhi Road), Zakhira Railway Underpass, Road No. 40, and many other areas were affected by traffic disruptions due to rain and waterlogging.

Between 8.30 am and 11.30 am, the city recorded 63.5 mm of rainfall at its primary weather station in Safdarjung, while other stations reported varying amounts: Ridge recorded 129.4 mm, Ayanagar 23 mm, Lodhi Road 64.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 44.4 mm, and Pusa 37.5 mm, according to data from the Regional Meteorological Centre.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic was affected on Bhishma Pitamah Marg in the carriageway from Lodhi Road towards Kotla due to waterlogging at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium roundabout. The department shared the information in a post on X and advised commuters to avoid the affected stretch and use alternate routes for a smoother journey.

Traffic congestion was also reported at the Zakhira Railway Underpass and Road No. 40, with diversions in place near Inderlok Chowk. Traffic from Shastri Nagar and KD Chowk was diverted towards Chaudhary Nahar Singh Marg and vice versa. On Ring Road, traffic was disrupted in the carriageway from Sarai Kale Khan towards INA Market due to waterlogging near the Seva Nagar Bus Depot and Barapullah.

At Azad Market Railway Underpass and Ram Bagh Road, traffic was similarly affected. Diversions were implemented for vehicles coming from Rani Jhansi Road, Barfkhana, Pul Mithai, and Veer Banda Bairagi Marg, the traffic police post read.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and surface winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during the day.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 0.5 notch below the season’s average, according to the IMD, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 8.30 am.

The air quality was recorded in the satisfactory category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 87, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.