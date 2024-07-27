Heavy rain leads to waterlogging and traffic jams; mercury drops

New Delhi: Delhi’s temperature dropped a few notches after rain lashed parts of the city on Friday, also causing waterlogging in several areas and hampering traffic movement.



Delhi’s main weather station at Safdarjung recorded 34.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 and 8.30 am. The Delhi University recorded a heavy rainfall, recording 93 mm of precipitation.

“Extremely intense rainfall occurred over the Delhi University area on Friday,, where 93 mm of rain was recorded,” an India Meteorological Department official said.

The Pitampura weather station logged 10.5 mm and 10 mm during the 3-hour period.

The maximum temperature on Friday was 33.3 degrees Celsius, 1.6 notches below the normal, and down from Thursday’s 36.2 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The early morning rain caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in many parts of the national capital.

The New Delhi Municipal Council, which oversees civic work in central Delhi, received 25 complaints of waterlogging, an official said. There were complaints of waterlogging from Madhu Limaye Marg, Diplomatic Enclave, Africa Avenue, Gole Market, and Connaught Place, the official said.

The Public Works Department received 82 complaints of waterlogging, 75 of which were resolved, an official said. The department also received 15 calls informing it of fallen trees.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Traffic Police issued alerts informing commuters about roads affected by waterlogging and sewer overflow and advised them to take alternative routes.

Mother Teresa Crescent, Nyay Marg near Shivaji Stadium Metro Station, Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh Metro Station, Shanti Path, Bhikaji Cama Place, and Motibagh Ring Road, were among the affected areas, police said in a post on X.

Traffic was also impacted on both sides of Rohtak Road due to sewer overflow and potholes in Mundka.

Minto Road in central Delhi, notorious for flooding, was waterlogged early in the morning. The stretch was later drained and traffic normalised.

Later in the day, a part of the central Delhi’s Hanuman Road collapsed.

Meanwhile, the Delhi BJP president accused the Delhi Jal Board, the PWD and the MCD of failing the Delhiites in resolving the waterlogging crisis. The drain-cleaning process includes the cleaning of 18 major drains and other smaller drains, which together amount to a total of 700 drains. Sachdeva said that every year before the onset of monsoon these drains are cleaned to prevent waterlogging, although the 2024 monsoon allegedly did not see this exercise take place.

Sachdeva alleged that the 2024 monsoon is the worst Delhi has faced regarding waterlogging.