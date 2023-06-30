Heavy rain lashes several parts of Capital, ‘more in store’

New Delhi: Cloudy sky with light to moderate rainfall is expected in the national Capital in the next five days, the weather department said on Thursday.



Heavy rains lashed parts of the national Capital on Thursday, bringing down the minimum temperature to 23.8 degrees Celsius four notches below the season’s average.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius three notches below the normal, an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

After heavy rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas, the weather department issued an ‘orange’ alert in the city.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings ‘green’ (no action needed), ‘yellow’ (watch and stay updated), ‘orange’ (be prepared) and ‘red’ (take action). The orange alert is a warning to be prepared, pointing to the possibility of traffic disruptions and waterlogging, which was reported in several parts of the city.

As per the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the moderate category at 101.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category from June 30 to July 2.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall for three hours, followed by intermittent showers for a couple more on Thursday morning led to waterlogging in more than 25 areas here and traffic congestions at some places, including at Narsinghpur.

Rains started around 6 am in the city and police and Gurugram administration were present at key areas to remove excess water through pumps to help traffic movement.

The downpour caused aterlogging in the service road of Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Narsinghpur, Basai road, Rajendra Park, Sector 52, Sector 55, Sector 56, Ardee City, Railway Road, Rajeev Chowk, Kadipur, Vatika Chowk, Delhi road, Sector-14, Udyog Vihar, Bajghera etc, among other areas.

However, traffic disruption was less as there were lower volume of vehicles on the roads due to Eid-ul-Adha.

The movement of vehicles was nonetheless slow at the Narsinghpur stretch due to waterlogging.