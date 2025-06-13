Heatwave triggers surge in hosp visits

New Delhi: Hospitals across the national capital have been seeing a surge in patients due to the intense heatwave of the last few days, doctors said on Thursday. People who work directly under the sun are more affected by the heatwave, for which a red alert has been issued in Delhi.

At the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, seven to 10 per cent of the total outpatient department (OPD) patients have conditions linked to the heatwave, while five to eight per cent have sought consultations for related symptoms, said Dr Avi Kumar, senior consultant of pulmonology at the hospital.

“The cases that are coming are largely mild and not serious enough to require admission,” the doctor said.

At the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, authorities have designated a separate area for patients who are working under the sun.

“The patients coming in are rickshaw-pullers, drivers, labourers, mostly those who are engaged in manual work. Patients come in with complaints of abdominal pain, vomitting, dehydration, and dizziness. These cases have increased in the last three days,” the official added.

Concurring with the LNJP official, Dr Mukesh Mehra, senior director of internal medicine at Max Super Speciality Hospital, said heatwave patients mainly experience symptoms like dizziness, dry flushed skin, disorientation, and gastrointestinal discomfort.

He further stressed on the importance of recognising the symptoms and implementing preventive measures.

Doctors warned that elderly individuals, children, and those with chronic conditions are particularly at risk and should take extra precautions.

Emphasising the importance of taking precautionary measures, Dr. Ajay Chauhan, Director of the Heatstroke Ward at RML Hospital, advised people to drink water with little salt.

Amid a red alert for extreme heat in Delhi, with temperatures between 40.9 and 45°C, experts urge caution. People should drink water with a pinch of salt every 15–30 minutes and rest in shaded or cool areas regularly. Precautions include staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activity during peak hours.