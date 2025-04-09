Heatstroke risk high in Delhi; govt pushes awareness drive

New Delhi: With the temperature rising in the capital amid heatwave conditions, the Delhi government on Tuesday advised people to stay safe and take steps to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke.

An advisory issued by the Delhi health department warns that extreme hot weather, or loo, can lead to severe health complications, especially among the vulnerable populations such as children, pregnant women, the elderly, those working outdoors, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. Delhi recorded its first heatwave of the season on Monday with the maximum temperature touching 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city is currently under a yellow alert, which will remain in place till Wednesday. According to the IMD colour code, a yellow alert stands for “be aware” and advises people to avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose cotton clothes, and cover their heads.

The symptoms of heatstroke, also known as heat stress, include high fever, fainting, dry and flushed skin, vomiting, muscle cramps, shortness of breath, and confusion. In some cases, individuals may experience convulsions or fall unconscious.

The health department has advised that anyone showing such symptoms should be taken to a medical facility without delay.

Stressing the importance of staying hydrated, the advisory recommends drinking plenty of fluid -- even in the absence of thirst.

People have been urged to carry water while going outdoors and use safe drinking water sources such as boiled or RO-filtered water. Consumption of seasonal fruits and vegetables that have high water content -- such as watermelon, cucumber, oranges, lemons and tomatoes -- has been encouraged to maintain hydration levels and replenish essential nutrients, as per the advisory.

To reduce the risk of exposure to the sun, citizens have been advised to remain indoors during the peak heat hours between 12 noon and 3 pm, it said. If stepping out is unavoidable, it is recommended that people should wear loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothes, and cover their head with a scarf, cap or umbrella.

The use of sunglasses has also been advised for protection against UV rays.

People are also being told to keep their homes well-ventilated during the cooler parts of the day and to keep windows, doors and curtains shut during peak heat hours to reduce indoor temperatures.

The advisory specifically highlighted that children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, and individuals with chronic illnesses face heightened risks during heatwaves.

It said for people working in construction, agriculture or similar outdoor jobs, the government has recommended shifting work hours to early morning or late evening to avoid exposure to extreme heat.

Doctors have urged people to stay hydrated with non-caffeinated fluids, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and be mindful of personal risk factors. Rising temperatures also raise the risk of infections and dehydration, especially among the vulnerable.