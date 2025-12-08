Heaters for watchmen to cut smoky fires

New Delhi: In a fresh push to tackle winter pollution, the Delhi government on Sunday distributed electric heaters to night watchmen across various RWAs to discourage the widespread practice of lighting open fires for warmth.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who oversaw the distribution at Dilli Haat in Pitampura, said the initiative would help reduce smoke emissions during peak winter months. “Electric heaters are a safe, clean and environmentally friendly alternative,” she said, adding that the government is working “in mission mode” to combat pollution across all sectors.

The heaters have been procured using CSR funds of the DSIIDC. The Chief Minister thanked Environment and Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and the corporation for facilitating the move. She noted that open fires contribute significantly to winter smog and said the devices would “play an effective role in mitigating this smoke.” Gupta highlighted ongoing measures such as mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling, dust-mitigation systems, and strict enforcement at industrial units. She also said wall-to-wall carpeting of nearly 1,400 km of roads is underway to curb dust spread.

Gupta stressed that improvements in Delhi’s air quality can only be sustained with community involvement. “Active public participation is crucial… every citizen has a role in this fight,” she said, urging residents to report any instances of burning waste, wood or coal.

Sirsa said Delhi’s pollution-control efforts continue despite increased vehicular numbers and rising construction activity. He noted that the city has still recorded “consistent, significant and encouraging improvement” in its AQI compared to previous years. Highlighting progress in clearing legacy waste, he added that behavioural change will be key. Public participation, he said, is essential “to make Delhi cleaner and greener.”