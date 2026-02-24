Heated MCD panel meet as member flags civic inaction

New Delhi: A charged Standing Committee meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday saw member Rajpal Singh launch a sharp attack on civic inaction, flagging delays in cow management, mounting pollution and gaps in basic school infrastructure.



Opening his intervention, Singh said a comprehensive proposal on cow and cattle mwanagement had been submitted to the MCD Commissioner and approved nearly four months ago, but remains unimplemented.

“If approved proposals gather dust, what is the purpose of this committee?” he asked, alleging administrative apathy. Three other members echoed concerns over stray cattle, calling for stricter monitoring and better rehabilitation measures.

Turning to pollution, Singh remarked that “Delhi is turning into a gas chamber,” urging the corporation to adopt a firm no-tree-cutting policy. Stressing that his own children and grandchildren live in the Capital, he said civic decisions directly affect every family.

He also suggested that cow dung be promoted as an alternative fuel in cremation centres to reduce dependence on wood.

Raising a local grievance, Singh cited a complaint from a resident of Sukhdev Vihar who had approached the MCD to remove a large garbage heap lying unattended in the area.

He questioned why repeated representations on sanitation and waste removal fail to translate into action.

The Okhla landfill also came under scrutiny. Referring to the civic body’s assurance to clear it by July, Singh claimed the target could be advanced to June with stronger execution.

Meanwhile, some members flagged inadequate funding in MCD schools, citing shortages of stationery and even drinking water facilities.

The meeting underscored growing friction between elected representatives and the civic administration over delivery and accountability.