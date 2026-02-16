Heated exchange at DU event escalates into physical scuffle

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out between a female YouTuber and students affiliated with the All India Students’ Association (AISA) during a programme titled “ADHIKAR Rally” at the Arts Faculty of the University of Delhi in North Campus, prompting police intervention and the registration of cross FIRs at Maurice Nagar Police Station.

According to police, the rally had been organised to discuss newly released regulations by the University Grants Commission, with several professors and speakers invited to address students.

The situation escalated when an argument between the YouTuber and AISA members turned into a physical altercation. A video of the incident shows a heated exchange before pushing and jostling began.

Police personnel stationed nearby intervened promptly, separating the groups and preventing further escalation. Officials said the programme concluded soon after, and participants were dispersed by around 4 pm.

Tensions resurfaced at about 4.30 pm when around 50 to 60 individuals gathered outside Maurice Nagar Police Station, demanding action against the female protesters and

alleging that they had assaulted the YouTuber.

During this time, a female AISA member lodged a complaint alleging that she had been assaulted by the YouTuber and her supporters during the confrontation.

In her statement, the student claimed the crowd outside the police station turned aggressive.

“The crowd started banging the police station glass door and started chanting to remove my clothes,” she alleged in her FIR, describing an atmosphere of intimidation.

Police confirmed that cases have been registered under Sections 74, 115(2), 126(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on complaints from both sides.

Authorities said they are examining video footage and statements to establish the sequence of events and fix accountability. Security has since been tightened in and around North Campus, and police have appealed for calm as the investigation continues.