Heartfulness Institute signs Mou with AIIMS

New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences(AIIMS), Delhi, has signed an MoU with Heartfulness Institute in New Delhi. The MoU was signed between president of Shri Ram Chandra Mission, Spiritual Guide of Heartfulness Meditation, and founder of Heartfulness Education Trust Kamlesh D Patel, and AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas. The sole purpose of this agreement is to make Heartfulness meditation and relaxation techniques to the best of use and apply each party's infrastructure and capabilities to conduct research and education at universities, institutions, corporate houses, schools, colleges, government departments, and other related activities in this partnership.



The aim of education and research activities is to bring meditation and sciences into day-to-day life and should impact various aspects of human health and well-being. The research is going to include the field of cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular and other diseases, catering to the areas of preventive, curative, and palliative care. The main objective is to improve the quality of life of the patient and their family. The research also going to involve areas like epigenetics, intuition, and infertility-related issues. The Heartfelt institute and AIIMS are also going to submit joint proposals and white papers to the government, private agencies, or organisations in the future.

Kamlesh D Patel said, “This MoU is going to help in collaborative research and education in the sphere of meditation and science at the same time. Dr M Srinivas also said that the agreement is going to give an opportunity to explore more beyond what is already known to medical sciences in terms of inner wellness. The aim is to help people acquire holistic wellness backed by science."