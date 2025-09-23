‘Healthy woman ensures healthy family’

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday underscored the central role of women’s health in shaping families and the nation while also highlighting economic reforms aimed at easing the burden of inflation and strengthening local markets.

During her visit to the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivaar’ health camp at AIIMS, New Delhi, Gupta said, “A healthy woman ensures a healthy family and together, a healthy country.” She noted that the initiative was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to provide free health services to lakhs of women across the country.

The fortnight-long camp, which runs from September 17 to October 2, is being organised under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s campaign. It is open to all women, including patients, attendants, family members and staff.

Services offered at the camp range from cancer screening to eye and dental check-ups and TB awareness. Participants can avail themselves of free consultations and routine health examinations across multiple departments at AIIMS, including Internal Medicine, Gynaecology, Dental, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology, Psychology, Nutrition, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Haematology. Awareness drives on TB prevention under the Nikshay Mitra scheme, yoga sessions and workshops on work-life balance are also part of the programme.

Gupta emphasised that every service at the camp was designed to strengthen women’s health and empower families. AIIMS officials pointed out that the institute handles nearly five lakh OPD patients annually, shouldering a significant share of Delhi’s healthcare load.

Later in the day, Gupta turned her attention to economic reforms, declaring that recent changes to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) would provide tangible relief to households and traders alike.

Speaking ahead of her participation in the ‘GST Savings Festival’ at Totaram Market in Tri Nagar, she said Prime Minister Modi’s move to simplify the tax structure had effectively brought forward

the festive cheer.

“It feels as if Diwali has come early this year for the people of Delhi. A festive spirit is already visible across the city’s shopping

areas,” she remarked.

The new GST structure, which came into effect on Monday, has lowered tax rates on essential items including medicines and key services. Gupta said this would ease inflationary pressures and provide much-needed relief to common citizens and middle-class families.

Highlighting Delhi’s position as both a consumer hub and a commercial centre, she added that small traders, wholesale markets and start-ups would benefit significantly. Reduced prices, she said, would stimulate consumption and strengthen local markets.

Gupta assured that the Delhi government was committed to ensuring the benefits of the revised tax slabs reached consumers directly. Monitoring and awareness campaigns would be carried out in markets to ensure effective implementation.

She further welcomed the prime minister’s call to accelerate the ‘Self-Reliant India’ and ‘Swadeshi’ campaigns, describing them as “highly inspirational”. The Delhi government, she said, was focusing on green manufacturing, the IT sector and small-scale industries, alongside modernising infrastructure, improving utilities and ensuring transparent administration to meet these national objectives.