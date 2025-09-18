Healthcare infra gets major boost

New Delhi: On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, Delhi’s healthcare network received a substantial upgrade with the inauguration of 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandir units, five new hospital blocks worth Rs 503.49 crore, and 150 dialysis machines across government hospitals. The projects aim to strengthen emergency, maternal, child, and critical care services in the capital.

The new infrastructure is spread across several key hospitals. At Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, a trauma block named Sant Durbal Nath Trauma Block has been established, featuring a specialised emergency department and fully-equipped ICU for round-the-clock critical care. Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Raghubir Nagar, now houses a modern inpatient block with expanded maternity and pediatric wards, along with advanced neonatal care units.

A dedicated Mother and Child block has been added at Shri Dada Dev Matri Avum Shishu Chikitsalaya, Dwarka, focusing on neonatal and obstetric services to help reduce maternal and infant mortality. Similarly, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Hospital in Moti Nagar has gained a new inpatient block, boosting capacity to handle rising patient inflow. At Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Pitampura, a

new outpatient block has been launched to cut waiting times and improve consultation facilities for daily visitors.

Alongside hospital expansions, 150 new dialysis machines have been deployed at six government hospitals, Burari, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial, Jag Pravesh Chandra, Janakpuri Super Speciality, and Ambedkar Nagar hospitals. Each centre has been equipped with advanced RO water systems, staffed by qualified nephrologists and trained technicians. The upgrade is expected to meet increasing demand for kidney care and benefit economically disadvantaged patients.

The inauguration of 101 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs further extends primary healthcare access under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. These centres will provide affordable, community-based healthcare, bridging gaps in early treatment and preventive services.

Officials said the combined initiatives reflect a commitment to making quality healthcare more accessible, while also addressing pressing needs in maternal health, trauma response, and chronic disease care in Delhi.