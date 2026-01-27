Health takes centrestage in MCD Budget

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has placed public health at the centre of its latest budget, earmarking enhanced allocations to upgrade healthcare infrastructure, expand primary medical services, and strengthen disease surveillance across the Capital. The move reflects a renewed civic focus on preventive and accessible healthcare, particularly for vulnerable and high-density urban populations.

According to the budget proposals, funds have been directed towards the modernisation of MCD-run hospitals, polyclinics and dispensaries, with an emphasis on improving diagnostic facilities, medicine availability and emergency response systems. Civic officials said the allocation aims to reduce patient load on tertiary hospitals by strengthening neighbourhood-level healthcare. A significant portion of the budget targets the expansion of primary healthcare services, including maternal and child health programmes, immunisation drives, and nutritional support initiatives.