Health scheme: Delhi govt rolls out mobile vans to enrol seniors

New Delhi: In a bid to bring healthcare access closer to Delhi’s elderly population, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a fleet of 70 mobile registration vans under the Vaya Vandana Yojana, a state-level initiative aimed at providing cashless medical treatment worth up to Rs 10 lakh to senior citizens aged 70 and above.

Flagged off from Munirka in south Delhi, the vans will operate across all 70 Assembly constituencies, offering doorstep registration services. The move is designed to ease the enrolment process for elderly residents, removing the need to travel to government offices or stand in long queues.

Speaking at the launch, CM Gupta said the initiative aligns with the broader goal of inclusive governance. “Vaya Vandana Yojana is more than a health scheme, it’s our commitment to honour and care for our senior citizens. We are taking services to their doorsteps, ensuring no one is left behind,” she stated.

Officials said the mobile vans will be stationed in neighbourhoods across the Capital and will carry out on-the-spot registrations. Senior citizens will only need their Aadhaar card and proof of Delhi residency to sign up and receive the Ayushman Vaya Vandana health card. The scheme builds on the Ayushman Bharat health insurance initiative, doubling the existing Rs 5 lakh coverage by adding an additional Rs 5 lakh through Delhi government funds.