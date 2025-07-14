Health Minister unveils physiotherapy room, dedicated to late parents’ legacy

New Delhi: In a heartfelt ceremony held on Saturday, Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh inaugurated a new physiotherapy room at Arya Samaj Mandir in D-Block, Vikaspuri. The facility, aimed at providing affordable physiotherapy services to the elderly and underprivileged, has been set up within the community premises in memory of Singh’s late parents, Raj Mohan Singh and Sita Singh.

Speaking at the event, Singh said, “Our endeavour is to take healthcare to every doorstep. I’m grateful to the Arya Samaj Mandir Trust and the local community for supporting this initiative in memory of my parents.”

The inauguration ceremony was attended by local residents, senior citizens, medical professionals, and social workers. The Minister said the project reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening local healthcare systems through inclusive, community-driven approaches.

The facility carries deep emotional significance for Singh. His late father, Raj Mohan Singh, a former Additional Commissioner, and his mother, Sita Singh, were widely respected for their compassionate and service-oriented lives. Their legacy of humility and public service, Singh said, continues to inspire his efforts in public health and

community welfare.

“The dedication of this physiotherapy centre by the Arya Samaj Mandir was a heartfelt and voluntary gesture, driven by the profound respect the community holds for my parents’ values and work,” he said. Underlining the broader vision of the Delhi Government, Singh added, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are building a health ecosystem that is compassionate, community-driven, and future-ready.”

Earlier in the day, Singh met residents from various parts of Vikaspuri at his camp office, where concerns regarding civic infrastructure, healthcare access, and basic amenities were discussed. The Minister assured timely redressal and directed officials to act promptly. He stressed the importance of public participation, noting that “the faith and involvement of citizens remain the government’s greatest strength.”

The Delhi government continues to expand healthcare services in urban areas through community-based solutions aimed at reaching the most vulnerable.