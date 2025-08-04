Health minister Pankaj Kumar Singh leads cleanliness & plantation drive in Vikaspuri

New Delhi: As part of the ongoing month-long ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi’ campaign, Delhi Health, Transport and IT minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh led a series of initiatives in Vikaspuri constituency on Sunday.

Singh kick-started a cleanliness drive in Ranhola village, urging locals to treat cleanliness as a daily responsibility rather than a symbolic gesture. “The month-long ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azaadi’ campaign is a collective resolve to make Delhi cleaner,” he said, emphasising the campaign’s role in building civic responsibility and sustainable practices. Following the drive, the minister participated in a tree plantation activity under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. He planted a sapling and encouraged people to take environmental ownership through tree plantation. “This initiative connects every citizen emotionally to the cause of environmental conservation,” he said.

Singh then led another cleanliness effort at his Vikaspuri Camp Office, where he was joined by his staff. He urged government employees to lead from the front in maintaining hygiene at workplaces. “Cleanliness and greenery must become a people’s movement, not just ceremonial events. It is a continuous commitment,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Singh interacted with residents at his camp office. Locals from various parts of Vikaspuri shared their grievances and suggestions with the Minister. He assured them that all genuine concerns would be promptly addressed. “I have instructed the concerned officials to take immediate action on issues raised by the public. Our focus is on ensuring quick and effective governance at the grassroots level,” he added.

The campaign, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission and backed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s vision, aims to create a cleaner and greener Delhi by engaging communities,

government departments, and elected representatives throughout August.