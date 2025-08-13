Health Minister launches HIV/AIDS drive on Youth Day

New Delhi: Delhi Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Tuesday launched an Intensified Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) Campaign to mark International Youth Day, with a focus on AIDS prevention, treatment, and eliminating stigma. The campaign, organised by the Delhi State AIDS Control Society (DSACS), was flagged off from Dr. BSA Hospital in Rohini.

The minister said the drive will be conducted across Delhi to ensure awareness reaches “every section of society,” with special attention to youth engagement. “You are our strength. Use social media, schools, colleges, and neighbourhood forums to spread correct information about HIV/AIDS and help raise awareness against this infection,” he appealed.

Singh emphasised the Delhi government’s commitment to both preventive and curative healthcare. “The Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government is sincere in its work, and all our doctors are ready to serve the people of Delhi. All essential medicines are available in our hospitals, and we ensure their continuous supply,” he said.

Highlighting existing government initiatives, the minister said, “The Delhi Government is providing free Antiretroviral Therapy (ART), enabling HIV-positive individuals to lead healthy, normal lives. Free HIV testing facilities are available in government hospitals and health centres.”

He also warned that unsafe drug use through shared needles and syringes has contributed to the spread of HIV and urged people not to discriminate against those living

with the virus.

The campaign will also work to dispel myths and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS through grassroots activities such as village meetings, folk performances, public rallies, and awareness drives in schools.