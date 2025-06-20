Health Min orders urgent cleaning of drains, sewer lines

New Delhi: In a bid to bolster Delhi’s preparedness for the monsoon and to avert the twin threats of waterlogging and vector-borne diseases, Delhi Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh convened a high-level meeting with senior officials and engineers of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) at the Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting focused particularly on the western Delhi locality of Vikaspuri, a key area vulnerable to flooding and poor drainage.

Singh issued a series of urgent instructions to ensure comprehensive cleaning of all drains and sewer lines before the onset of rains. “All large and small drains must be cleared using modern machinery such as jetting machines, super sucker machines, and automatic desilting units,” he directed. “The objective is simple: no waterlogging, and no health emergencies.”

The Health minister emphasised the importance of synergy between the Health Department and the Jal Board to tackle seasonal disease outbreaks, especially in areas with a history of drainage-related issues. “Both departments must work in close coordination to prevent the spread of diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. Preventive action must start now,” he stated.

Specific instructions were issued for Vikaspuri, where Dr. Singh directed immediate cleaning and repair operations. “All damaged pipelines must be repaired, sewer lines restored, and open manholes covered without delay,” he said. He also stressed the timely completion of ongoing sewer-laying work in critical wards like Om Vihar and Vidya Vihar.

Taking a stern tone on accountability, Singh warned, “Any negligence in drainage management or failure to maintain sewer systems will not be tolerated. Engineers must visit sites themselves, identify waterlogging zones, and ensure thorough cleaning.”

He highlighted that multiple jetting and super sucker machines were already operational in the area and are being used to remove blockages effectively. These high-pressure machines are instrumental in ensuring uninterrupted drainage even during heavy rainfall.

“Sensitive areas prone to flooding must be continuously monitored and maintained with the highest sanitation standards,” he added, underscoring the government’s proactive strategy ahead of the monsoon.

Singh concluded with a message of reassurance for Delhi residents.